Most Ladies Go To #BBNaija To Get ‘Customers’ ...OAP Nedu

An on-air-personality, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has claimed that many ladies get on popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, to get ‘customers’.

Nedu said this during an interview with Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyin, on his podcast, The Honest Bunch, on Monday.

He said, “You know what Big Brother does for you, it takes you from here and shoots you up but there is no substance to hold you on to.

“Na ‘Kpekus’ (sex) most of them get to offer, they intentionally go there just to get 'customers.'"

Nedu had triggered some reactions on social media following his controversial comments that he once walked in on his rich friend having sex with two female influencer at the same time during an interview on his podcast last week.

