Skiibii's Management Denies Theft Allegations By Ex-girlfriend, Dorcas Fapson

More Grace Music Worldwide, the management of Nigerian singer, Abbey Elias popularly known as Skiibii, has denied the theft allegations made against the singer by his ex-girlfriend Dorcas Fapson.





Fapson claimed in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, on Sunday that her ex-lover, whose name she didn’t reveal stole from her while they were on vacation in Tanzania.





According to her, she lost her valuables and suspected it was her ex-boyfriend when he wore a watch that was also stolen while they were on the trip.





Skiibii's management debunked the claims of Skiibii stealing from his ex-girlfriend in a statement went viral on Monday.





According to the statement, the duo were robbed while sleeping, and in addition to Fapson's missing items, Skiibii also lost diamond rings and necklaces, an iPhone, and cash, which they reported to Tanzanian police, where they both wrote their statements.





The management also said that Skiibii replaced Fapson’s iPhone with a new one and had earlier bought her a MacBook pro laptop which she didn’t take on the trip. And that the watch Fapson saw on him, was a new watch he bought from South Africa and had delivered to him by his friend.





Part of the statement read, "Skiibii and DSF once went on vacation to Zanzibar in June 2022. The trip was paid for by the estranged lover as a birthday gift to Skilbil, as she stated that she would not be around for Skiibii birthday - 5th July 2022.





“The villa where Skiibii and the estranged lover lodged was robbed on 22nd June 2022 as well as other neighboring villas and the following items belonging to Skiibli were also reported missing.

a)Two diamond necklaces

b) One rose gold Cartier Wristwatch

c) Diamond rings (4 pieces).

d) One phone: and cash in different currencies





“The matter was reported to the Tanzanian police immediately on 22nd June 2022 and statements of all the victims were taken, including that of Skiibii and his estranged lover."





