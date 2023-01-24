Breaking : January 31st Date For Phase Out Of Old Naira Notes Will Not Be Shifted..CBN Governor Emefiele.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reaffirmed its resolve not to extend the January 31st 2023 deadline for phasing out of certain denominations of Naira notes
CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele stated this today Tuesday after the CBN First MPC Meeting of the year
He said the phase out date remains sacrosanct
Governor Emefiele said a hundred days for Nigerians to deposit all the old currencies with the banks
This is coming on the heels of appeals by Nigerians for a shift on the date
More details later
