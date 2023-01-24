Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Breaking : January 31st Date For Phase Out Of Old Naira Notes Will Not Be Shifted..CBN Governor Emefiele.

Published: January 24, 2023


 The Central Bank of Nigeria has reaffirmed its resolve not to extend the January 31st 2023 deadline for phasing out of certain denominations of Naira notes 

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele stated this today Tuesday after the CBN First MPC Meeting of the year

He said the phase out date remains sacrosanct 

Governor Emefiele said a hundred days for Nigerians to deposit all the old currencies with the banks 

This is coming on the heels of appeals by  Nigerians for a shift on the date 


More details later


