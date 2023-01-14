How I Cope With Olu Jacob’s Ailment ...Actress Joke Silva

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has said that she has reached a ‘place of acceptance’ with respect to the ailment that her husband, Olu Jacobs, is battling.

She made this known in an episode of actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie cooking series “Mercy’s Menu” on Thursday.

When asked how she has been coping with her husband, Olu Jacobs' ailment, Silva responded “Well, I think for me, it was getting to the place of acceptance. Sometimes when a partner starts exhibiting some things, there will be the religious side… all these prayers and things.

“There are also other sides that will say, ‘oh, if you use all these natural herbs and the natural this and the organic that’, and you’re doing everything that you’re being told to do and there is no change. It is almost like the patient is getting worse, you know."

“But when you get to the stage of acceptance that this is your new reality, honestly it’s so much easier, it’s so much easier. You realise this is the new season, this is your new reality. So, you’re walking with your partner and you meet them where they are wherever they are, you just meet them there. It’s so much easier," she added.

Silva revealed that her husband was suffering from dementia in November 2021.





