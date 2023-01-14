TikToker Who Eats Bizarre Foods Dies From Suspected Heart Attack

Published:

Popular TikToker, Taylor LeJeune, known for eating bizarre foods on his TikTok page, Waffler69, has died from a suspected heart attack aged 33.





His brother, Clayton, made this known via a video on Thursday, saying he died on Wednesday.





Sharing a video, Clayton said, “Hey guys, I am related to Waffler69 or my brother Taylor. He has passed away around 10pm on January 11th 2023 from a presumed heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital and an hour and half later he passed away. I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody.”





According to reports, LeJeune garnered 1.8 million followers by eating ludicrous, old and sometimes grotesque foods on camera. His last video involved him eating a giant fruit loop dipped in milk.





TMZ quoted Clayton as saying, “Taylor was experiencing some discomfort and had called his mother, but things got worse, so he called for an ambulance to rush him to the hospital from his house in Louisiana. Taylor died at the hospital.”





Clayton added, “Taylor's dad and grandfather suffered from genetic heart problems.”

