Nigerian Care Home Worker Jailed For Stealing £20,000 In London

A Nigerian care home worker, Abiola Akinremi, who stole nearly £20,000 (N11,066,469.52) from vulnerable residents of a home in the United Kingdom has been sentenced to seven months in prison, Evening Standard reports.

She was jailed for making unauthorised withdrawals from patients' bank accounts at the Bostall House facility in Abbey Wood, south-east London, where she worked as an administrator.

According to the Evening Standard on Thursday, Akinremi, a mother of three, started stealing from residents because she needed money for childcare and then continued the fraud to fund her own lifestyle.

She was sentenced to seven months in prison by Judge Angela Rafferty KC who described her action as, “A repeated and planned course of conduct, and a very serious breach of trust of vulnerable people.”





