Gay Couple Arrested For Defiling Their Sons And Trafficking Them To Men In US

Published:

An Atlanta-based couple, William and Zachary Zulock, have been arrested for allegedly abusing and trafficking their adopted sons.

The Antigua Newsroom reports that the couple were known as wealthy, successful professionals. While William, 33, was a government worker, Zachary, 35, was a banker.





They were both arrested on July 27, 2022 after police raided their home and found video evidence that they were engaging in s£x¥ally ab¥sive acts with the victims.





In August 2022, the couple was indicted for a litany of abuse-related charges. Fox News reports that the duo admitted to authorities that they circulated illicit videos of the abuse involving the children. The indictment also alleges that the couple forced the boys to perform oral sex on them, and in one case, the older sibling was injured due to the anal rape However, they pleaded not guilty in court. If convicted of all charges leveled against them, they could both face nine life sentence.





According to the police, the couple not only sexually assaulted their victims, but also recorded many instances of aabuse se, while forcing them to engage in inappropriate relationships with other adult men. The children were reportedly in the third and fourth grades, respectively, at the time of the ab¥se.





The police added that the couple was implicated after they began to receive reports that someone in Oxford was downloading illicit footage of child ab¥se. While probing the allegations, officials noted that the footage being downloaded had supposedly been produced by the couple.





Townhall reports that Hunter Clay Lawless, 27, and Luis Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez, 25, were taken into custody on charges of soliciting an act of prostitution with the boys. Lawless was arrested after child porn investigators traced a large cache to is Gmail address. He told police Zachary contacted him through Snapchat, and in one of those messages, he said: ‘I’m going to f*#k my son tonight. Stand by’. Cops found visuals of Zachary raping the boy on Lawless’ phone and computer.









Share This