PDP Crisis: Wike Rejects Suspension Of Fayose’s Allies, Says Battle Line Drawn

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as an act of tyranny that will be challenged in court.

The governor, who dared the PDP national chairman, Ayu to suspend him or any of the G-5 governors, said the “resort to despotism” by the NWC will not do the PDP any good in the forthcoming general elections.

The Rivers governor said this while speaking at the campaign flag-off of the PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, on Saturday.

Wike explained that the reason the dissolution of the Ekiti working committee would be challenged in court is because there are still members of the PDP who believe in the rule of law and that the party should respect its constitution

“Let me also use this opportunity to say to Iyorchia Ayu and his team, your dissolving Ekiti State Exco will not help you in anyway. Suspending people will not help you in anyway. The battle line has been fully drawn. As I speak to you, we will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.”

“So, don’t think you can threaten people by saying so, so persons have been suspended. Rubbish! Complete rubbish. We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody, intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken,” he said.

The governor dared Ayu to extend the “despotic tendencies” to the G-5 governors and see if they can withstand the repercussios.

“So, we are waiting for you to announce my own and any other of my friends. Like I have said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too, will he sleep? Will Ayu sleep? Will his cohorts sleep? So, don’t worry, we have the capacity to pay back. We have the capacity to tell you that enough is enough.”

Wike urged Rivers State electorate in Khana to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, as well as all national and legislative candidates in the 2023 general election in order to consolidate on the achievements of his administration

