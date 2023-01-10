Founder of African Movies Academy Award (AMAA) Peace Anyiam Osigwe Is Dead

Published:

Reports just reaching my desk have it that the founder of the prestigious film awards ceremony, the African Movie Academy Awards (AMMA), Ms Peace Anyiam Osigwe, is dead.

According to reports gathered, the respected filmmaker breathed her last at St Nicholas hospital, Lagos on Monday.

An award-winning movie producer, Mr Obi Emelonye, confirmed the demise of Ms Osigwe.

“Thank you and good night dada Peace,” the producer of Last Flight to Abuja he said.

Another Nollywood icon, Mr Mike Nliam, queried, “How can 2023 start like this?

The founder of African Movie Academy Awards (AMMA) and president of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria, Peace Anyiam Osigwe, is gone to be with d Lord!

“Nollywood was everything to her! Oh, what a tragic news!

“Life indeed is so fickle! May her soul rest in d bosom of d Lord.”

Her elder brother Michael Anyim Osuigwe was shot dead by armed robbers on 29th December 2014 by armed robbers along Lagos Benin Expressway

