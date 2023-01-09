Enugu 2023: Edeoga, Where Is Your Manifesto? ( Opinion )

Published:

Enugu 2023: Edeoga, Where Is Your Manifesto?





Less than three months to the governorship election in Nigeria, the struggling and litigation-plagued Enugu Labour Party governorship candidate, Bar. Chijioke Edeoga is yet to release or campaign with any manifesto or work plan for Ndi Enugu.

Now the simple question on the lips of Ndi Enugu is: Edeoga where is your manifesto? While Edeoga is yet to produce any manifesto or answer Ndi Enugu the simple question, it is crystal clear that Edeoga has no manifesto and not planning to have any.





This is not a mere accusation or conjecture. At the recent Law Week of the Enugu branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Edeoga shamelessly admitted before the bewildered audience that he had no manifesto yet to present, adding that he was waiting for his party’s presidential flag bearer Peter Obi to unfold his development blueprint for the entire South-East, which would make provisions for Enugu State.

What further proof does one need to conclude that Edeoga has no respect or regard for Enugu electorate? He is not prepared and not contesting the election. Edeoga jumped into the Labour room out of malice to settle scores and see if he can take pound of flesh from Bar. Peter Mbah for defeating him in the PDP governorship primary and soaring higher.





This is why since Edeoga was railroaded into the labourers' circle by some disgruntled and aggrieved politicians from Nsukka, his major campaign priority and plan is to continue to fabricate, propagate and peddle falsehoods, lies and misinformation against Bar. Mbah, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other PDP candidates to see if he can denigrate and discredit them before the electorate.





Unfortunately for Edeoga and his cohorts, their evil antics has become counterproductive, considering that the more they concoct and purvey fake news and falsehoods against Bar. Mbah and other PDP candidates on social media, the more Bar. Mbah and PDP candidates gain more popularity and acceptance by the electorate, who know that Bar. Mbah is heads and shoulders above other governorship pretenders in Enugu State, including Edeoga, who have been masquerading as governorship candidates, scamming, misleading and hoodwinking some uninformed people on social media platforms.

