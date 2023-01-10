Canadian Based Nigerian Woman Bukola Okedara Accused Of Visa Fraud

Published:

A Canada based Nigerian woman Mrs Bukola Okedara has been accused of Visa scam

A veteran Journalist Azuka Jebose made the allegations on his Facebook page

He accused Mrs Okedara of defrauding a young Nigerian of N2m in order to help him secure a Visa to Canada

A Fraud Named BUKOLA OKEDARA





Please look at her pictures. I met her in 1986. I was the entertainment Reporter with The PUNCH newspapers then. She was a starving artist, alongside her group of friends who loitered the NATIONAL THEATER in Lagos, wishing for breakthrough. She would come with her troupe to the Punch, to seek publicity for their stage shows or dramas at the Theatre. That was how we connected, because I encouraged them by writing about their stage performances.





About ten years ago, she found me in Facebook and jabbed my memory of how I helped her troupe back in those days with free articles in the newspaper. She told me that she live(s) in Canada and worked as an advocate that helps refugees and immigrants settle in Canada. I live in North Carolina. I have no reason to doubt anyone who appeared to come with good intent, or pretended.





Last year I introduced a young man that seemed like my son to Bukola to help him apply for a Canadian student visa since she claimed she helps settle immigrant refugees in Canada. I even vouched for her, told Yomi that I trusted her. I thought she had not changed from 1986. She had this grandma convincing appeals and make you believe that she’s more righteous than mother Teresa or John The Baptist. Not so. My youngman paid her over N2Million since September 2022 and this woman disappeared, refused to respond to text or phone calls, when she responds, she gives excuses or pretended she was at work and had only 15 minutes to talk on the phone, then as soon as you begin to question her, she clicks out!





These are her information as she shared recently:





Bukola Okedara





+18253656584





bukolaokedara@yahoo.com





1320 Radisson Drive SE

Calgary Alberta

T2A 1Z4

🇨🇦





Ms. Okedara is between 62 and 65 years old. I shall tell you more with records of how she collected money from Yomi, paid a fee with declined debit card, used the money she collected from Yomi to buy cellphones for his family in Nigeria and even had the audacity to ask Yomi to help her deliver those phones. Stay with me!

All attempts by CKN News to get Mrs Okedara's reaction to the allegations failed as at the time of going to press

