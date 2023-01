Published:

Former Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Boboye Oyeyemi PhD has been awarded a Honorary PhD by Ayo Babalola University

This according to the University is in recognition of his service to Nigeria

Oyeyemi will be conferred with PhD in Public Administration at the convocation of the University coming up on Friday 27th January 2023

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi Mni has a PhD from University of Nigeria Nsukka and is a two National Awardee

