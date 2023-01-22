Astronaut Marries Lover On 93rd Birthday

Published:

Legendary Apollo 11 astronaut, Buzz Aldrin, the second person to set foot on the Moon, has married his long time lover, Anca Fur, on his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin and Anca Faur, executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, were wed in a private ceremony.

"On my 93rd birthday. I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin tweeted along with pictures of himself and Faur, who is reportedly 63 on Saturday.

"We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

