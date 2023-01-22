Group Alleges Assassination Attempt On Abia Assembly Candidate

Published:

A socio-political group, Abia Youth Renaissance Movement, AYRM has alleged plots to assassinate the Action Peoples Party, APP House of Assembly candidate for Umuahia South constituency of Abia State, Hon. Chibuike Samuel Nwachukwu, calling on the security agencies to intervene.

According to the group, the attempt started when Hon. Nwachukwu warned political parties to stop buying permanent voter's cards from locals.

The group in a statement on Saturday said Hon. Nwachukwu has been receiving threat messages and calls, warning him to withdraw from the House of Assembly race or "pay a heavy price for it".

The statement signed by the group Lead Coordinator, Chimamkpa Obidike read in part, "This press release has become very our last option in view of the increasing threats from people that appear like political opponents.

"We must also bring to the notice of the entire world, several occasions in which Hon. Nwachukwu has been waylaid by strange faces wielding dangerous weapons.

"Our suspicion is that his waxing popularity among his dear constituents has attracted this desperation to phase him out of existence. If anything should happen to him, the PDP and their leaders must be held responsible", the group said.

AYRM therefore called for increased security assistants around Hon. Nwachukwu, saying he needs to be alive and fulfil his divine destiny.

"His people want him for an assignment God has ordained him to carry out which by God's grace is nearer than before" the statement read further.

Share This