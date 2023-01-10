Election Will Hold In 2023...FG Assures Nigerians

Published:

Nigerian government has affirmed that the country’s general elections scheduled for 2023, will be held as planned .

The country’s information and culture Minister, Lai Mohammed stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during the I7th series of the PMB administrations scorecard alongside the Minister of Health who made a presentation.

The Minister was responding to a widely circulated report credited to an INEC official that the twenty twenty three general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

He said the security agencies are working hard to ensure the country’s election goes peacefully and according to schedule.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that

position. We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.”

Nigerians are heading to the polls to elect a new president on February 25th and other elections follow after that.

Share This