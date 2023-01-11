Popular Nigerian Rapper Ikechukwu Confirms He Is Still Partially Paralyzed

Published:

'I will get back walking', Rapper Ikechukwu gives update on his health





Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaki simply popularly known as Ikechukwu has given a health update on his paralysis stating that he will be getting be walking with his leg.





He stated this on his Instagram page hoping that he will get to his feet without bending his knees.





He had earlier mentioned that he was currently suffering from an illness called herniated disc and acute sciatica which have rendered his entire right side paralyzed.





“Slowly but surely. I will get back walking. I will touch my toes without bending my knees. I will feel no sharp stabs in my back or legs. I will do back flip in February. All the things I took for granted by letting my regular practices fall off. Never again as God is my witness and healer. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I dey come”





Credit: Instgram // official_ikechukwu

Share This