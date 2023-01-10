RE: 2023 PRESIDENCY:GOVERNOR UGWUANYI TREACHERY EXPOSED, SUPPORTS TINUBU SECRETLY ( OPINION)

Published:

One of the problems of some political neophytes and social media e-rats in Enugu opposition parties, especially the Nsukka labourers and their social media fabricators of lies is that they have peddled lies and became synonymous with it.

I stormed on one article they peddled on WhatsApp platforms titled "2023 Presidency: Governor Ugwuanyi's Treachery Exposed, Supports Tinubu Secretly"

In the so-called fictious and conjured article which is a figment of imaginations of the fabricators, they belaboured in vain to see if they can pitch Governor Ugwuanyi against Mr. Peter Obi and portray him as an anti-Obi's presidential ambition Governor.

These Nsukka labourers and their sectional and desperate governorship candidate, Bar Chijioke Edeoga, who have been avoided like a plague by Mr. Peter Obi for not being popular and lacking in trust and integrity, have been doing everything possible to get the attention and support of Mr. Obi.

Their latest efforts and moves in that direction were to fabricate lies against Governor Ugwuanyi, accusing him of supporting All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition against that of Obi, whom they described as Ugwuanyi's brother.

These few meddlesome political interlopers mainly from Enugu North Senatorial zone, who railroaded Edeoga into Labour Party and are parading themselves as Obi's lovers and apostles have done more damage to Edeoga and themselves by fabricating and propagating falsehoods and lies against politicians especially that of PDP in Enugu State.

Even when Mr. Obi has not told them anything about Governor Ugwuanyi's support and non-support to him, they have overzealously concocted and peddled lies that Governor Ugwuanyi is not supporting. This is the same Governor Ugwuanyi who hosted Obi in the Governor's lodge Government House Enugu recently.

Not even Edeoga who has been parading himself as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu state was aware of Obi's visit to Governor Ugwuanyi and the outcome.

Anyone who saw the viral video of how and where Edeoga was dragging Mr. Obi at Chief Nnia Nwodo jnr 70th birthday in Enugu for a selfie needs no soothsayer to know that Mr. Obi has no dealing or relationship with Edeoga, eventhough Edeoga and his cohorts have been trying to ride on his back for political gains that appeared impossible and difficult.

Governor Ugwuanyi is a member of the G-5 PDP governors who have been agitating and pushing for fairness and equity in PDP in the overall interest of all Nigerians.

They are yet to take and make public their position on whom they will support among the three major presidential candidates of which Obi is one of them.

I don't know where the purveyors of falsehoods and peddlers of social media lies got the lies they are spreading that Governor Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state are against Obi's presidential ambition and it is only Samuel Ortom of Benue state is in support of Obi.

Until the G-5 Governors make public their position on the choice of presidential candidate to support in 2023, the fictious write up in that direction by Nsukka labourers' social media e-rats is mere speculation and beer parlour rumour that is their stock in trade.

Governor Ugwuanyi is an experienced, sagacious and grassroots politician, who knows the political turf and understands the dynamics of politics.

It is certain that at the appropriate time, G-5 Governors of which Governor is a strong and loyal member will make their position known on who they will support in the presidential election. The beauty of democracy is that majority will have their way and minority will have their say.

The success or failure of Obi and other presidential candidates in 2023 does not lie in Governor Ugwuanyi and other G-5 Governors hands, but that of all Nigerians that will vote in the election.

Those Nsukka labourers who are trying to pitch Mr. Obi against Governor Ugwuanyi on social media for cheap political gains should go and campaign for votes for Mr. Obi and leave Governor Ugwuanyi alone. Governor Ugwuanyi is not and cannot be a stumbling block to Mr. Obi's presidential ambition.

