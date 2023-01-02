CBN Staff , Wife Killed In Ogun After Crossover Service, Son Abducted

Published:

Tragedy struck in the Ibara area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, when a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, were killed in a fire incident.

Their son was reportedly taken away by suspected hoodlums, who set the house on fire.

It was gathered that the couple were murdered in their private residence in Abeokuta shortly after returning from a New Year crossover church service.

It was learnt that the man, Kehinde, worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria, while his wife, Bukola, before her death, worked with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

The victims were reportedly burnt beyond recognition with their remains later packed by policemen and health officials who visited the scene.

A close family source said the incident was suspected to be the handiwork of arsonists, who traced the couple to their house after they left their church.

The source further revealed that the suspects kidnapped their son and housemaid.

A cousin to the late Kehinde, Ambrose Somide, said he could not fathom the incident.

A church member, who asked to be identified as Kayode, confirmed that the couple were at the crossover service at a church in the Okejigbo area of Abeokuta.

Another sympathiser, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the couple lost their second son last July.

The source said, “Fatinoye family as a whole has been totally wiped out. The first son was also taken away; dead or alive, we don’t know. They were just recovering from the loss of their second son in July 2022.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said “It is true that a couple were killed and set ablaze at their residence in Abeokuta, shortly after they returned from a crossover service.

“One person has been arrested by our operatives in connection to the incident. We will get to the root of the matter, as investigation has since begun.”

