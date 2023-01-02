2023: Don’t Bother Coming To Campaign In Our Areas, You Have Our Support For Senate, Edem, Okutu Communities Tell Gov. Ugwuanyi

Published:

The people of Akpa Edem, Ozzi Edem and Okutu communities in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have told Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election not to bother coming to their areas to campaign.





The people said that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has been fair to them in terms of distribution of democratic dividends as well as political appointments in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic challenges.





They declared that they will vote massively for Governor Ugwuanyi and other PDP candidates in the state in the forthcoming elections in recognition of the governor’s magnanimity to their communities.





Speaking when a delegation of Akpa Edem/Ozzi Edem Ward paid Governor Ugwuanyi a solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu, recently, Silas Ifeanyi (BabaEdem), said the people of the two communities are delighted at the ongoing construction of their connecting road, the Ozzi Edem/Akpa Edem/Okpuje Road, which leads to Abuja through Idah in Kogi State.





Chief Ifeanyi stressed that the people of the two communities are excited because “we have never seen this kind of development before,” adding that “many old people in my community, Akpa Edem, have never seen this kind of development before especially those from Agu-Amagwu which is bounded by Uzo-Uwani, Okpuje and Kogi State.”





Pointing out that the Akpa Edem and Ozzi Edem are agrarian communities, the leader of the delegation stated that when the road is completed, there will be sufficient food in Nsukka “because Agu-Amagwu people will convey their farm produce to Nsukka in large quantities with ease.”





He beseeched God to continue to strengthen Governor Ugwunayi to complete the road and other ongoing projects of his administration in the state before the end of his tenure.





Declaring their support for Governor Ugwuanyi to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the PDP, as well as other candidates of the PDP, including the governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, Chief Ifeanyi said: “Since 1999, we have been supporting PDP massively. We don’t have opposition in our place. From here (Government House, Enugu) you are going to Abuja to represent us. We will vote you in and support you firmly.





“The only reason you should come to our communities now is to inspect the road project under construction. Otherwise, you don’t need to come to campaign in our communities.





“We are going to have a ceremony in our place and we will dedicate it to you in order to let the world know that we are very happy. We have seen your good works in our town and we have nothing to offer you than appreciation. So, we have a clean heart towards you and we will support you till the end of time.”





Also speaking, Engr. Aloy Enete from Ozzi Edem Community endorsed Chief Ifeanyi’s remarks and maintained that their people are grateful that Governor Ugwuanyi has kept faith with his promises to them, saying: “You have given us words to speak and the campaign is over because those things we lacked in our community have been given to us. We will vote for you and other PDP candidates in Enugu State.”





In Okutu, where Governor Ugwuanyi witnessed the 3rd phase empowerment programme of his Special Adviser, Comrade Uchenna Enete, the jubilant people of Okutu Community, who came out in their numbers to receive the governor also asked him not to bother coming to their community for campaign as they have resolved to vote massively for him to go to the National Assembly. They also unequivocally vowed to support the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ossai, Engr. Abba, and other candidates of the PDP in the state.





The people of the ward expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for his various interventions in their area including the appointments he gave their children in various capacities at the state level.





In his speech, the President General of Okutu Town Union, Sir Christopher Okeja revealed that the community now has steady power supply and potable water because the governor provided funds which they used to purchase and install a brand new transformer that also enables them to pump water in their different households.





“The light is really helping us and we thank you for the transformer you bought for us. We thank you for the security you brought to our people. The security personnel here are doing their work as a result of the support you gave them. We can’t mention all your good works in Okutu. We owe you a payback for all you have done for us. We don’t have any other candidate to support for the senate position because you are our father and son.”





The community consequently presented ‘Ofo’ to Governor Ugwuanyi as a traditional symbol of their endorsement of his senatorial bid in 2023 and also conferred on the governor a chieftaincy title of “Agunaecheibe 1 of Okutu Community”, reassuring him of their unanimous support for his candidature and that of other PDP candidates in the state.





Earlier in his address, the founder of FCJ Enete Humanitarian Foundation, Comrade Enete, explained that the foundation has embarked on numerous empowerment programmes that have benefited the people of Ovogovo and beyond, such as payment of hospital bills for indigent persons, building of 2 sets of 2-bedroom bungalow for 2 families, sponsorship of Gburugburu Quiz Competition for secondary schools in Nsukka West Constituency, registration of WAEC examination for secondary school children, distribution of household items and food materials to over 350 beneficiaries, among others.





He disclosed that the empowerment programme has always received the blessings and support of Governor Ugwuanyi.





Comrade Enete reiterated their position to deliver the governor for senate as well as other PDP candidates in the state, stressing: “All the people here have their PVC and my assurance to you is that after February and March elections, we will show you the duplicates of our results as a testimony to what I have said today.





“Your Excellency sir, based on the track records of your administration, let me use this opportunity to inform you that the people of Ovogovo have agreed that no other person will represent them in the Senate and as such, have decided that their votes in the 2023 elections are for you and other PDP candidates.”





In a bid to ensure efficient and visionary running of the FCJ Enete Humanitarian Foundation, Comrade Enete conferred on Engr. Abba (the PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency) the grand patron of the foundation. He equally conferred on Hon. Dr. Emma Ugwuerua (the lawmaker representing Nsukka West Constituency) and Hon. Barr. Cosmas Ugwueze (Special Adviser to the Governor), patrons of the foundation.





The PDP deputy governorship candidate, Barr. Ossai, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Barr. Walter Ozioko, and former Deputy Chief of Staff, Imo State Government House, Barr. Chima Nwana, were among the dignitaries at the event.









