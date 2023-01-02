Festus Keyamo Dismisses New Year Celebrations

Published:

Minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has dismissed New Year celebrations.

Keyamo, who is also the official spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, shared his opinion on Saturday night via his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “The conceptualisation of the ‘New Year’ is just an artificial creation. Some countries don’t even recognise the Jan-Dec calendar. God only created NIGHT & DAY & seasons.

“So, let us all CALM DOWN because nothing phenomenal is hidden in the stars because we are entering January 1st.”

