Abia PDP Fix Primary Date To Replace Late Guber Candidate

CONDUCT OF A FRESH PRIMARY ELECTION TO REPLACE LATE PROF. UCHE IKONNE





Following the death of Prof. Uche Ikonne, the Abia PDP gubernatorial candidate on Wednesday January 25, 2023 and the subsequent directive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which relied upon the provisions of the New Electoral Act on the replacement of candidates arising from death, the Abia PDP wishes to inform its members that a date for the primary election to nominate a new candidate to replace late Prof. Uche Ikonne has been scheduled as follows:





Date: Saturday February 4, 2023





Time: 10:00 am prompt





*Venue: Umuahia Township Stadium, Umuahia*





Consequent upon the above, all interested aspirants are requested to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.





The sale of both forms begins today Friday January 27 and ends on Wednesday February 1, 2023.





The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 11:00 am prompt.





All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday February 3, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00 pm.





Further directives from the State Party Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia would be communicated when necessary.





PDP- Power to the People!





Signed





Hon. Elder Abraham Amah





Abia PDP Vice Chairman?Acting State Publicity Secretary

