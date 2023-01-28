2023 Elections: Foreign Hackers Are Attacking Our Database ...INEC Cries Out

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says there has been attempts by foreign hack£rs to br£ak into the commission’s database, ahead of the 2023 general election.





INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, raised the alarm at an event in Abuja on Thursday, January 26, 2023.





Yakubu, who was represented by the deputy director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode, explained that the attacks are from different parts of the world, not just Nigeria.





“We were looking at the system on Wednesday, 25th of January, and we were seeing that people were trying to come into the system from France, but we are also putting some things in place.





You can not build a house without putting a door, burglary or window. We have done our best to ensure that our system is secured,” he said.





However, he assured that the Result Viewing Portal, IReV, and the backend are well secured to prevent any attack.

