Lagos State Students Endorse Gov Sanwoolu At Mega Rally

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu post on his endorsement by Lagos State Students





To all the over 10,000 students who came to the endorsement rally being organized by students representatives across all the state owned tertiary institutions in Lagos State, I say Thank You!

Students from Lagos State University (LASU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUTECH), Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), and Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, among others. I salute you all.





Leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS), and associations of non-indigene students, I’m indeed grateful.





By choosing to be with us, you are entrusting your future and the future of the coming generations with us. We do not take your support for granted. I pledge we will never let you down.





When other tertiary institutions went on strike, we protected you from the pain. We kept you in school and there was no single day your institutions were shut.





This is an evidence that what we are about is your future. We are committed to providing more opportunities to shape your future. We are creating the ambience for you to explore your passion and become responsible citizens.





That is why we are continuously asking you to work with us and support us in bringing delivering the future you desire.

