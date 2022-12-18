Young Couple Killed By Kidnappers Despite Paying Ransom In Anambra

A couple Ezeaku Emmanuel and his wife Marian have been murdered barely two years after marriage
According to report made available to CKN NEWS the couple were kidnapped from an undisclosed location in South East and despite their family paying a ransom as demanded by their kidnappers they went ahead to kill them
They left a two year old daughter behind
Marian is currently a serving Youth Corper
The couple were buried in their hometown Dunukofia LGA in Anambra State on 15th December 2022
No arrest has been made so far
