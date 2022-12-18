Young Couple Killed By Kidnappers Despite Paying Ransom In Anambra

Published:

A couple Ezeaku Emmanuel and his wife Marian have been murdered barely two years after marriage

According to report made available to CKN NEWS the couple were kidnapped from an undisclosed location in South East and despite their family paying a ransom as demanded by their kidnappers they went ahead to kill them

They left a two year old daughter behind

Marian is currently a serving Youth Corper

The couple were buried in their hometown Dunukofia LGA in Anambra State on 15th December 2022

No arrest has been made so far

