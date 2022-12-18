NAF Rescues Seven Chinese Men Abducted By Terrorists In Kaduna

Published:

The Special Force of the Nigerian Air Force has rescued seven Chinese nationals taken hostage by terrorists in Kaduna State.

It was reported that the victims had been kidnapped since June from a neighbouring state.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday said the Special Forces under the 271 NAF detachment conducted the operation in Kampanin Doka and Gwaska areas of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and successfully rescued the seven expatriates.









