Woman Who Broke World Record With Birth Of Nine Kids Returns Home

Published:

A Malian mother who gave birth to nine babies in Morocco last year returned home on Tuesday with her infants.





The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive.





Ahead of the birth in May 2021, the mother Halima Cissé, now 27, was flown to Morocco for specialist care.





Before returning they had been living with medical support in Casablanca.





Arriving back in the Malian capital, Bamako, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the father Abdelkader Arby thanked the Malian government which he said had been helping the family financially.





"It's a lot of work but Allah, who gave us this blessing, will help us in their upbringing and taking care of them," he added.





Share This