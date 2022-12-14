Senior Editor Joe Nwankwo Is Dead

Published:

OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Management and Staff of The AUTHORITY Newspapers announce the death of Chief (Sir) Joe Nwankwo, our Executive Director (Publications). He worked in several media houses including Daily Times, The Sun, Daily Independent, before becoming one of the founding Directors of The AUTHORITY. He rose through the ranks of journalism profession to the position of Executive Director, The Authority Newspapers.





He died after a brief illness in Abuja, aged 50.





He is survived by his wife and three children. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family.





Chuks Akunna,





Executive Director (Business Development)





