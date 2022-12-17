Why I Agreed To Be Ooni Of Ife’s Third Wife... Olori Tobi Phillips

Published:

Olori Tobi Phillips, the third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has disclosed why she agreed to be the monarch’s third wife.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, she said: “Someone called me one day and said, “Do you want to get married? And he asked if I wanted to get married to the Ooni.

He introduced me to the Ooni. At first, I didn’t take it seriously because I was like, ‘what’s going on’.





Then we met and started dating, but there was so many interference and we didn’t get married. That was quite devastating.





I always promised myself that I will marry someone that I love. There are values that I love in a man and the Ooni has that’s why I later agreed to marry him.”

