Why I Agreed To Be Ooni Of Ife’s Third Wife... Olori Tobi Phillips

Olori Tobi Phillips, the third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has disclosed why she agreed to be the monarch’s third wife.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, she said: “Someone called me one day and said, “Do you want to get married? And he asked if I wanted to get married to the Ooni.

He introduced me to the Ooni. At first, I didn’t take it seriously because I was like, ‘what’s going on’.


Then we met and started dating, but there was so many interference and we didn’t get married. That was quite devastating.


I always promised myself that I will marry someone that I love. There are values that I love in a man and the Ooni has that’s why I later agreed to marry him.”


