IGP Felicites With Buhari As He Turns 80

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, felicitates with the President and Commander in Chief Of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the occasion of his eightieth birthday celebration today 17th December 2022.





The IGP noted that President Buhari's calculative approach to issues are remarkable and truly inspirational, and have served as a guide and motivation to the Force leadership.





While wishing Mr. President many more years in good health and happiness, the Inspector-General of Police assures of the unwavering commitment of the Force to the actualization of the Police reform agenda and bequeathing to Nigerians good governance, safety and peaceful coexistence we all deserve in Nigeria.





