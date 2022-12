Published:

Pictures from the wedding of Anna Mustapha and her husband Ribomtop at National Christian Center Abuja .

Anna is daughter of Mr Boss Mustapha the Scrretary to Government of the Federation

Reception was at Banquet Hall of ASO Rock, Villa and was attended by several dignitaries including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife





Also in attendance was former President Goodluck Jonathan an his wife and immediate past Corps Marshal of FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and DCM Nwokolo





