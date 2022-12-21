Sanwoolu Commissions Commencement Of Lagos Rail Project ( Photos )

Published:

In 1902, a tramway system was launched here in the city of Lagos, connecting the Mainland to Lagos Island. That tramway quickly became an important part of social and commercial life in early 20th century Lagos.





Now, one hundred and twenty years later, we are remaking history with the completion of yet another historic rail line, the first phase of the Blue Line of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT).





Let me make it clear that today is not the commissioning of the inaugural phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit. What we are gathered for, is to commemorate the completion of the project construction.





In the first quarter of 2023, we will put together a fitting official commissioning. Until then, we have an important phase of test-running to carry out, to ensure that everything is in place and in order, for the kick-off of full commercial operations.





The first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line stretches from Marina to Mile 2, covering five Stations and a 13- kilometre stretch, out of the total of 27km that is the entire Blue Line, and will run from Marina to Okokomaiko.

