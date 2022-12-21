I Didn’t Marry Second Wife To Replace You, Yul Edochie Apologises To First Wife

Published:

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has apologised publicly to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.

The actor on his Instagram page said his decision to marry a second wife was not to disrespect or replace her.

Edochie wrote, “To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie, I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologized to you countless times.

“I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone. You never bargained for it from the beginning, neither did I. But I guess life happens.

“You already know the whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you, I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no. I have always loved you and always will.

“I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father. I’ve supported all your hustle from day one. I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone.

Furthermore, he said, “Out of 100 I have done 99 things right. hating me because of one thing isn’t the best. Nobody is perfect. I’m not. You’re not. Nobody is, except God. I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologized to you countless times sincerely from my heart.

“I’m sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwanyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily.”

