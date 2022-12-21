How And Why Villagers/ Herders Sabotage Government's Efforts In Resolving Eha Amufu Killings By Chijama Ogbadu

Published:





Contrary to the fake and gory pictures of corpses being peddled and shared on social media platforms by social media urchins working for a politician aspiring to be Governor in Enugu state, who hails from Eha Amufu, with the false claims that they were corpses of people killed by herdsmen in Eha Amufu community in Isi Uzo LGA of Enugu State, findings had revealed that there was no such killings in Eha Amufu and that the fake gory pictures of corpses in circulation on social media platforms didn't emanate from any killings in Eha Amufu as being mischeviously peddled by the oppositions and their agents of falsehoods to escalate the crisis, downplay and sabotage the spirited and concerted efforts of the security agents and governments in tackling the lingering crisis.

An impeccable source, who is also one of the survivors of the killings, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the killings and conflicts have lingered for too long because of the division among the indigenes of the communities and the refusal of the indigenes and the herdsmen in the communities to embrace genuine peace and complement government and security agent's efforts in resolving the perennial conflict.

"Some persons from Eha Amufu communities who are benefiting from the conflict have been adding fuel to the fire by their actions and inactions.

"It is for this reason that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who has been working so hard to address the crisis summoned the leaders of the affected communities, who had been working at cross purposes to Government House Enugu recently to unite and interface with them on the need to allow peace to reign in the disputed communities."

The source revealed that some people in Eha Amufu community that believed in charms for self protection from gunshot often go to the disputed areas with guns and charms to fight the herders.

"Just like the herders, the indigenes also engage the security agents whenever they intervene to quell the killings. It has observed that after any duel, both the indigenes and herdsmen usually lost members and relations. Sometimes security agents were killed, but the indigenes have always been the first to rush to social media platforms to magnify and politicise the killings..

"Some indigenes have been in habit of hiring members of ESN to fight the herdsmen on their behalf, believing that they are super humans.

Unfortunately for them and despite the charms the ESN members they hired to fight for them carried, five members of the ESN were recently killed by the herders, who outnumbered and overwhelmed them before seizing their guns.

The source who is worried about the sabotage of the Enugu state government's unrelenting efforts in resolving the killings, condemned the politicisation and trivialisation of the security challenges in the community by some people for cheap political gain.





Chijama Ogbadu in Eha Amufu

