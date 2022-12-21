Wednesday, 21 December 2022

CKN Widows Empowerment Programme Part 2 Lagos ( Pictures)

Published: December 21, 2022



The Lagos edition of the CKN Widows Foundation Empowerment was held at Ikeja, Lagos today 

The recipients were nominated by Nigerians 

There were also Nominees from Non Governmental Organisations  

One of the recipients was a blind widow who lost her husband few years ago and left to cater for her four children 

The founder of CKN Foundation Chris Kehinde Nwandu admonished the widows not to feel despaired and discouraged by their plight 

He urged them to look unto God and remain prayerful for answered prayers 

He also thanked all those  who supported the programme this year

He prayed for God to meet them at the point of their needs 

The empowerment programme is in its sixth edition 


Pictures 














Earlier last week twenty widows were empowered during the first part of the programme in Imo state 



