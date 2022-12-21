CKN Widows Empowerment Programme Part 2 Lagos ( Pictures)

Published:

The Lagos edition of the CKN Widows Foundation Empowerment was held at Ikeja, Lagos today

The recipients were nominated by Nigerians

There were also Nominees from Non Governmental Organisations

One of the recipients was a blind widow who lost her husband few years ago and left to cater for her four children

The founder of CKN Foundation Chris Kehinde Nwandu admonished the widows not to feel despaired and discouraged by their plight

He urged them to look unto God and remain prayerful for answered prayers

He also thanked all those who supported the programme this year

He prayed for God to meet them at the point of their needs

The empowerment programme is in its sixth edition





Pictures





Earlier last week twenty widows were empowered during the first part of the programme in Imo state





