CKN Widows Empowerment Programme Part 2 Lagos ( Pictures)

The Lagos edition of the CKN Widows Foundation Empowerment was held at Ikeja, Lagos today
The recipients were nominated by Nigerians
There were also Nominees from Non Governmental Organisations
One of the recipients was a blind widow who lost her husband few years ago and left to cater for her four children
The founder of CKN Foundation Chris Kehinde Nwandu admonished the widows not to feel despaired and discouraged by their plight
He urged them to look unto God and remain prayerful for answered prayers
He also thanked all those who supported the programme this year
He prayed for God to meet them at the point of their needs
The empowerment programme is in its sixth edition
Pictures
Earlier last week twenty widows were empowered during the first part of the programme in Imo state
