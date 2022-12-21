Godwin Emefiele Is Ill....Says CBN

Published:

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, will not appear before the House of Representatives on Thursday, the apex bank has said.

Emefiele will be represented by the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, CBN, Aisha Ahmad.

In the latest letter the House received from the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Edward Adamu, Emefiele was said to be ill and would not appear before the lawmakers in person.

For the second time, Emefiele failed to appear before the House on Tuesday.

Amidst protests and condemnation, the lawmakers rescheduled his appearance for Thursday, insisting on suspension of the cash withdrawal limits set by the apex bank.

The House had summoned Emefiele to explain the latest policy by the CBN which, among others, set limits to cash withdrawals at the Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions.

After Gbajabiamila read out Amadu’s letter to members in the middle of Wednesday’s plenary, the lawmakers resolved to accept Emefiele’s representation.

