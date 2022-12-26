Monday, 26 December 2022

Revealed : Picture Of Police Officer That Allegedly Killed Female Lawyer In Lagos

Published: December 26, 2022


 

Unconfirmed report reaching CKN News has it that this is the face of the police officer that allegedly killed Barr Mrs Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas day in Lagos

He is from Ajiwe Police station in Ajah Lagos

Mrs Raheem was on her way back from Church with her family when she was shot under the Ajah bridge 




The Inspector General of Police has ordered his arrest while investigation is ongoing 

The Police High Command have not released his picture or name though it was learnt he is an Assistant Superintendent of Police 

Information have it that she was pregnant as at the time she was killed 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: