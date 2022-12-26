Xmas Day Tragedy : IGP Speaks On Female Lawyer Allegedly Killed By Trigger Happy ASP In Lagos

Published:

The Inspector General of Police has reacted to the alleged shooting and killing of a Lagos based lawyer Barr Omobolanle Raheem by a trigger ASP at Ajah area on Christmas day





Here is a statement issued by Force Headquarters

PRESS RELEASE





LAGOS SHOOTING INCIDENT: IGP CONDEMNS KILLING, ORDERS SPEEDY INVESTIGATION





- As IGP Assures Justice, People-Oriented Police





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer who was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State.





The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn't portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.





In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul. He further assures the general public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force's leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts.





CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra,

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters,

Abuja.

