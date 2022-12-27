Lawyer's Shooting Was Ajiwe Police Station's Second Killing In One Month

Published:





Nigerians have demanded the removal of the DPO of Ajiwe Police Station, saying extra-judicial killings are becoming rampant in the division.

Omobolanle Raheem was shot dead by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi,

Recall that on December 7, 2022, one Gafaru Buraimoh was shot dead by a policeman attached to the division.

A Twitter user, @announcer, wrote, “CP Lagos, help Ajah. This is the second incident in less than three months at Ajah.”

Another user, @Iceugwa, said, “Demote the DPO, area commander and the CP Lagos State as a caution for not controlling their men.”

