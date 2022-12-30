Photo Of Alleged Killer Cop During Arraignment In Court Today In Lagos

Published:

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yaba,Lagos State has remanded the police officer who shot the lawyer Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas day at Ikoyi Correctional Center.

This was disclosed by the State’s PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin via his Twitter handle on Friday.

"Drambi Vandi was, this morning, arraigned in court and has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023 to give room for DPP advice," he tweeted.

The prosecution of Vandi was led by the Attorney-General of Lagos State,Moyo Onigbanjo

Share This