Manpower Development: 10,000 New Police Constables Passed Out

Published:

The Police has passed out 10,000 newly recruited intakes into the NPF. The POP took place across the 4 major colleges and 12 Police Training Schools in Nigeria on Thursday, 29th December 2022.





The new Constables, who were mobilised from the 774 LGAs, will be posted to their respective LGAs to boost the NPF manpower in their areas and in furtherance of the Community Policing agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria.





These new constables have been taken through many trainings in PR, Police Duties, Legal Studies, Liberal Studies, ICT, Social Media, Human rigths principles, range practices, Baton and Rifle Exercise(BARE) etc. We are optimistic that they will be good, kind, and professional while dealing with their kismen in their localities, while we hope they will remain good ambassadors of the NPF. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours. Ire o

Share This