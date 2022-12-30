Glo Surprises Subscriber with New House As 2022 Closes

Published:

With barley two days left to the end of 2022, digital and telecommunications service provider, Globacom, presented a huge reward of a 3-bedroom house to a 31-year-old subscriber, Miriam Okeanya, in Obigbo, River State, as part of its ongoing Festival of Joy promo.





Expressing her delight, Miriam said, “True, I saw the advert on TV and decided to opt in by dialling the *611# code, but I never had any idea that fate and Glo were working together to do something as great as this for me”. Beaming with joy, she and a few members of her family turned up to receive the keys to the apartment from Glo at the presentation ceremony in Port Harcourt on Friday.

She jubilated saying, “It feels great and shocking at the same time. I am grateful to Glo. This Festival of Joy, I think, was put in place for me”.





The Executive Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government, Barrister George

Ariolu, who presented the house keys to Okeanya, commended Globacom for putting in place such a huge subscriber appreciation package, adding that lives are being changed and fortunes transformed by Glo. "I must congratulate and applaud Globacom for this and I wish other networks can copy this", he said. On his part, the Head of Licencing and Operations of the National

Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Port Harcourt, Mr Walson Dambo, Stated that the regulatory body had been involved in the promo process from the onset, and commended Globacom for being faithful in ensuring that winners receive their prizes promptly.





In his remarks, Globacom’s Regional Manager, Mr Okechukwu Nwaeze,disclosed that all a customer needs to do to participate in the promo is to dial *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car, and N20,000 for the house”

