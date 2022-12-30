Basketmouth Removes Post On Marriage Crash From Social Media

Published:

Comedian, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth, has removed the post where he announced the end of his marriage to his wife of 12 years, Elsie.

Basketmouth had last Thursday announced that he and his wife were going their separate ways.

His statement, which was posted on different social media platforms partly read, "As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”

Checks on his social media accounts on Friday revealed the post is no longer available.

Meanwhile, an old video of the couple declaring that they would never get divorced has been trending on social media.

