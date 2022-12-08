Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor's Alleged Divorce From Wife Helen Fill Social Media Space

Published:

The social media space has been filled with the rumours of the divorce of Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

It was learnt that after 25 years of marriage, the former CAN/PFN president, Ayo Oritsejafor has allegedly separated from his wife, Helen.

According to a leaked WhatsApp chat which showed a conversation between Helen and a man , Helen accuses the estranged husband of wanting her dead.

Other yet to be confirmed rumors claim the now ex-wife of Pastor Ayo was in a sizzling romantic relationship with another man for well up to 10 years now.





“Helen reportedly moved out of the matrimonial home and relocated to Britain with the kids and Pastor Oritsejafor has moved back to the house after abandoning it for almost a year,” Bernard said.





Before the final separation, the now divorced couple have been having disagreements spanning up to 3 years.

Oritsejafor is the founding and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, located in Warri, Delta State.





He became the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on 7 February 2005, a position he held for five years.





In July 2010, Oritsejafor was elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the apex body of all Christians in the country. In doing so he became the first Pentecostal leader to hold the position.

The rumours have not been confirmed or denied by both parties as at the time of going to press

