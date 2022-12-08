How Lady , Doctor Lured Two Teenagers To Sell Their Ovaries, Eggs For N100,000 Each

Published:

Two teenagers, residing at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State, sōld their organs to a medical doctor in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last two months for N200,000 without the consent of their parents.





The teenagers, 17-year-old Precious Ikechukwu, daughter of a Pentecostal Bishop in Lagos, and her father’s secretary, 19-year-old Theresa Obam, allegedly connived with an adult member of the church, Mrs. Adeleke Blessing, and went to a medical doctor at Redwood Specialist Hospital, Abeokuta, where their organs were sold for N100,000 each.





The bubble reportedly burst in September 12, 2022, when Precious, the daughter of the bishop and Founder of Living Word Anointed Gospel Mission, located at Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, started vomiting and she was taken to hospital by her father, Ikechukwu Umeayo, and the doctor requested for medical test which later revealed that her åňůš and přïvåte pařť were damaged.

It was gathered that the sick girl, who became unconscious after her health condition was blown open, regained consciousness and disclosed to her father that a female member of his church, Mrs. Adeleke Blessing, traffićked them to Ogun State, where their organs were sōld to a medical doctor. The teenagers further alleged that Mrs. Adeleke convinced them to carry out the illegal act because the bishop, her father, was not paying them enough money and that she would take them to where they would be handsomely paid N100,000. They also alleged that Mrs. Adeleke warned them not to tell their father/parents, that if they do, she would kiłł them.





Giving details of how the transplant was carried out, the teenagers said that Mrs. Adeleke Blessing, also known as Mummy K, without the consent of their parents traffïćked them to Redwood hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State and conspired with the doctor identified as Dr. Durodola and injected them some drugs. They alleged that they were further forcefully taken to a PDF hospital in Surulere, Lagos where they were also coerced and their ovaries/eggs/organs were harvested illegałľy by the medical Doctor without their consent, resulting in severe pains and bleeding.





CKN News learned that based on the startling revelations, the teenagers were taken to another hospital in Surulere, Lagos, where they were referred to a medical laboratory test and scan, which revealed that their liver, uterus, urinary bladder, kidney, spleen, gall bladder were damaged as result of their ovaries/eggs about (46 ovaries) that were harvested in the hospital at Abeokuta.





However, the alleged major suspect, Mrs. Adeleke, said that ”the two girls volunteered to donate their eggs to the hospital, after listening to my phone conversation with a doctor and, in return, they were compensated with N100,000, of which Favour gave me N20,000 for introducing them to the hospital.”





When contacted, Lagos State Police spokesman, David Hundeyin, said; “It was not organ harvesteřš, the operation was carried out by a professional doctor and the process was legal. All documents were signed and the girls stated in the document that they were above 18 years. The doctor told them about the consequences of feeling pain for two days, after and they accepted and donated their organs. Unfortunately, they did not inform their father about it and the father is requesting for a N200 million as compensation.”





Source: Vanguard News

