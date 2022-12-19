No LGA In Nigeria Is Under Boko Haram's Control...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has previewed the forthcoming general election scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 in Nigeria with a declaration that his administration would conduct a credible poll that would be acceptable to all candidates participating in the exercise.

The president made this commitment on Friday in Washington DC, the United States capital, at an interactive session entitled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’, co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.





President also said no local government area in Nigeria is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists. He, however, acknowledged that Nigeria and other countries in the West African region have been negatively impacted by the events in Libya, Central Africa Republic, The Sahel and the war in Ukraine.

‘‘Our region is awash with small and light weapons that continue to seamlessly circulate as well as cope with the influx of foreign fighters,” he added.President Buhari commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Multi-national Joint Task Force, consisting of Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Benin Republic and Nigeria, for demonstrating great bravery in the fight against terrorism, while paying the ultimate price in securing collective freedom.

‘‘We are, nonetheless, winning the war and making significant progress in dealing with the threats to Nigeria’s and the sub-regions safety and survival.‘‘This steady progress is despite the negative reportage in international media as well as the nonchalant actions and attitudes of some of our friends and allies to sufficiently appreciate our efforts in the fight against terrorism.“Rather than focus on negativity, which is what Travel Advisories have become, Nigeria, the sub-regions of Africa and the rest of the world can work more concertedly together to combat terrorism and prevent violent extremism, both of which are challenges to global peace and stability and not just Nigeria and Africa alone,” he explained.

The president disclosed that Nigeria is on the verge of commissioning her New Counter Terrorism Centre that would serve as a hub for counter-terrorism coordination and research in West most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Share This