Buhari Back in Abuja After Eight-day Official Visit To US

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the nation’s capital, Abuja, after an eight-day official visit to Washington DC, the United States of America (USA), where he participated in the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

The president was received at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Sunday morning by the governors of Kwara and Bauchi States, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Bala Mohammed respectively; and the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijani Aliyu.

Also on hand at the airport to receive the president were the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; and other senior security officials

Share This