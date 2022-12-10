Nigerian , Wife Sentenced To Death , Life Imprisonment In Vietnam For Drug Trafficking

Published:

The People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City at the first instance court has sentenced to death a Nigerian Chukwuemeka Confidence Onyiriuka (born in 1988) and Ochie Paul Ejike (born in 1969, same Nigerian nationality) for illegal drug trafficking. His wife Ly Moc Kiu (born in 1985) was sentenced to life in prison.

They were caught with a total of 3,922.07 grams of Methamphetamine.

In court, defendant Ochie knelt down to the jury twice, crying and begging for relief for his wife's punishment. “The defendant accepts all responsibility and guilt on himself. I just want forgiveness and leniency for my wife to come back soon to raise children and take care of her parents," the defendant said.

Particularly, defendant Chukwu did not admit to the act. The defendant said that the accused couple Ochie and Ly Moc Kiu had a conflict in their business, so they did not declare correctly. The defendant was invited to the house to play, not to buy and sell drugs.

Previously, defendant Chukwu said the messages to Ochie were about diamond sales and urged to pay because the diamonds had been delivered to customers. However, in court, all three defendants argued that there was absolutely no diamond trading with each other.

The profile shows that on the afternoon of September 17, 2020, in front of a house on Quang Trung Street (Ward 11, Go Vap District), the Drug Crime Investigation Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department discovered and caught Ly Moc Kiu storing it. illegally hide drugs to sell to others.

