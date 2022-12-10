PDP Takes Campaign To Local Governments , After Successful Ward To Ward Tours In Delta

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Delta State, is set to commence its Local Government Campaign tour, after completing our comprehensive and resoundingly successful Ward-to-Ward Campaign tours, which took our teams to all the 270 Federal electoral Wards across the 25 LGAs of the State. This is being complemented with our Ongoing Unit-to-Unit Campaigns.

The focus of our decision to embark on the robust and aggressive ward-to-ward Campaigns, is in line with our established tradition at every election season, to bring the party and our programmes directly to the people, and we have accomplished this objective excellently.

Our Local Government Campaign tours will commence on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 at Patani and Bomadi LGAs and will be concluded on Monday, 6th February, 2023 in Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas of Delta State.

As usual, all our Campaign activities will be conducted within the stipulated schedule of the election timetable and in accordance with the rules and guidelines in the Electoral law.

We appeal to all Deltans to turn out en masse for all our Campaign rallies in all the LGAs as we march towards consolidating our #StrongerDelta agenda, in order to achieve landslide victory across board, in the 2023 elections and to do #MORE for our beloved Deltans.





PDP! Power to the People!!

By Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza.

Deputy Director, Media/Publicity Committee,

Delta PDP Campaign Council and

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.

