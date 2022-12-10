Gen Buratai Tukur Excited Over Arik Air Pilot Son

Published:

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has taken to social media to announce his son, Tukur Buratai Jnr., a pilot with Arik Air.

Buratai who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic said he was so excited to have his son, fly from Sokoto to Abuja on an Arik Air flight.





His post on his facebook

https://web.facebook.com/tukur.buratai reads: “A great day 8 December 2022 flown by my son Tukur Buratai Jnr on Arik Air from Sokoto to Abuja. Felt very proud. A perfect combination with his Captain Ahmed Musa. Very courteous Cabin Crew. God bless you all.”

