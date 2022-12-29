More Revelations: How I Killed Gulak , Burnt INEC Officers..IPOB Commander

Published:





Imo State Police Command has arrested Mr Chinwendu Nwagwu, suspected leader of the gang that killed Mr Ahmed Gulak, a former Presidential Aide.

Spokesperson of the police in Imo State, CSP Michael Abattam, said this while parading the suspect at the Command’s Headquarters, in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Abattam said that Nwagwu, popularly known as ‘Onye Army ‘, confessed to joining the Nigerian Army in 2013 but left in 2021 and later joined the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said that Nwagwu further confessed to leading the gang that attacked offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ihitte-Uboma and Isiala Mbano council areas as well as the state headquarters in Owerri.

According to him, Nwagwu was arrested at his country home in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise council area of the state on December 25.

He also said that the suspect confessed to the use of black magic to prevent bullets from penetrating his body, adding that several items were recovered from his home upon his arrest.

Abattam listed the items to include five pump action guns, four locally-made pistols, two cut-to-size double barrelled guns, 50 rounds of live cartridges, locally-made hand grenades and ESN regalia.

“He rose to become commander in the ESN and personally confessed to have trained over 100 persons in the IPOB.

He also confessed to have been part of those who burnt police stations, INEC offices and killed several innocent people.

“He confessed to a recent kidnap of expatriate engineers along the Umuna/Okigwe road, murder of a native doctor in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo and killing of a police inspector and a police sergeant in Aboh Mbaise Police Station.

“He confessed to leading the burning of several police stations, the killing of a truck driver along Mbaise road, attack of Owerri Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Imo,” he said.

￼￼Gulak

Abattam added that Nwagwu, who confirmed his involvement in the killing of Gulak, said his pay masters, including some traditional rulers, had deserted him and declared him wanted.

He added that he had been praying to come in contact with security operatives, whom he believed would spare his life and give him a chance to legally defend himself.

“When my gang member shot Gulak, the bullet didn’t penetrate his body, so I came down from our vehicle, removed the rings on his finger and shot him before the bullet eventually penetrated. He fell to the ground and died”, he said

